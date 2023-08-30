WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Mississippi man killed while running from police on four-wheeler, family says

By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Miss (WTVA/WLBT) - The family of David Nix says he was killed in an ATV crash during a chase with police in Winona, Mississippi.

Montgomery County Coroner Allan Pratt said it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Winona Mayor Aaron Dees told WTVA News that an officer pulled a man over, who was on a four-wheeler, for speeding down the highway.

The mayor said the officer approached the ATV and suspected alcohol was involved. The officer then went back to the patrol car to get a breathalyzer test and that’s when the man on the ATV took off.

Dees said the man took off down Stafford Wells Road near the airport and the officer followed him.

David Oswald, the cousin of Nix, witnessed the accident from his home.

“My cousin got on his four-wheeler,” Oswald detailed. “They talked to him for a minute. I couldn’t hear what they were saying, you know, or anything, but then he went that way. And by the time he made it right there, the cop rammed him from the rear. Hit him twice in the rear. And then by the time they made it down there, I heard a loud pow! And I just knew, I was like, He ain’t getting up from that. You know? I just had that gut feeling.

Oswald says he was with Nix all day and that Nix wasn’t drinking. Nix leaves behind an 18-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter.

Winona Police Chief Roshaun Daniels says he isn’t making any comment and that the incident is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
Gulfport family plans memorial service for 19-year-old Alexis McLaurin.
Gulfport family remembers 19-year-old Alexis McLaurin
Idalia moving inland on Wednesday morning after making landfall on the coast of Florida's Big...
Idalia made landfall in Florida as a major hurricane
GPD arrested 49-year-old Octavius LL Benton and charged him with first degree murder.
UPDATE: Gulfport stabbing suspect arrested, charged with murder
The eastbound closure started Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 9 p.m. and lasted through 5 a.m. During...
UPDATE: EB I-10 reopen after overnight bridge demo at Menge Ave. exit

Latest News

The eastbound closure started Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 9 p.m. and lasted through 5 a.m. During...
UPDATE: EB I-10 reopen after overnight bridge demo at Menge Ave. exit
Feeling nice and comfy this morning with lower humidity and temperatures in the cool 60s and...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
The USS Zumwalt is a top of the line warship receiving more than $154 million in...
USS Zumwalt receiving $154M upgrade at Huntington Ingalls
The statue was stolen last year, but with the help of community members its now replaced with a...
Miner’s Doll & Toy Store unveils beloved statue replica
Eric's First Alert Forecast Aug 30, 2023 10 p.m.
Seasonably hot Thursday, rain chances increasing Friday and into the weekend