WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

MISSING: One-year-old boy from Jackson endangered, MBI says

MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 1-year-old boy
MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 1-year-old boy(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert for 1-year-old Kaiden McCray of Jackson.

He is two-foot five-inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The toddler was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Calhoun Street Tuesday, August 29 wearing a black shirt, denim shorts, and Nike shoes.

He is believed to be in a 2022 white Honda Accord, with the license plate WAF 0212.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Jackson Police at (601) 920-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police pursuit ended on the Pascagoula River Bridge Monday afternoon. The two people arrested...
2 arrested after police chase ends on Pascagoula River Bridge; new shooting details emerge
A PRC sheriff's patrol car also ended up in a ditch.
2 dead in fiery crash after deputy attempts traffic stop, Pearl River Co. Sheriff says
State Auditor Shad White says special agents from his office arrested Alicia Landaverde. She’s...
Former City of Gautier customer service rep. charged with embezzlement
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here’s a look at the runoff races happening today in South Mississippi
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

Idalia moving inland on Wednesday morning after making landfall on the coast of Florida's Big...
Idalia made landfall in Florida as a major hurricane
Idalia made landfall this morning in Florida's Big Bend region and it appears to have happened...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Plan on a drier day today with slightly hotter high temperatures in the mid 90s instead of...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Octavius Benton is described as a 49-year-old black man, approximately 5′06″, 145 lbs, with...
Gulfport Police say stabbing suspect should be considered “armed and dangerous”