Loxley pastor arrested on child porn charges

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 48-year-old Loxley man was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of possession of child pornography, according to officials and jail records in Baldwin County.

Allan Kyle Jones, whose LinkedIn profile lists his occupation as pastor at Lifeway Community Church in Loxley, was released on $60,000 bond a few hours after his arrest, jail records show. His address given at the jail matches the church address at 16373 Thompson Road in Loxley.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were tipped off by another law enforcement agency to the possibility that Jones was downloading explicit, sexual content of minors.

An investigation was launched and warrants for his cell phone revealed he was in possession of this content, officials told FOX10 News.

According to the BCSO, he faces four charges now but it’s expected more could come after his electronic devices are searched more thoroughly.

