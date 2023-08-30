Idalia made landfall in Florida as a major hurricane

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team was tracking Idalia as it made landfall on the Florida coast on Wednesday morning.

It briefly intensified into a category four hurricane earlier Wednesday before dropping back down to category three.

The storm then made landfall as a category three in Florida.

Areas of Florida in the Big Bend region have likely been dealt a blow from catastrophic storm surge of greater than 10 feet and destructive winds of about 70 mph to 130 mph, with higher gusts.

Idalia moving inland on Wednesday morning after making landfall on the coast of Florida's Big Bend region. (WLOX)

Forecast shows Idalia will stay a hurricane even as it moves over inland areas today. (WLOX)

