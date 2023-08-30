WLOX Careers
Idalia made landfall in Florida as a major hurricane

Areas in Florida’s Big Bend region faced a direct hit
Idalia made landfall this morning in Florida's Big Bend region and it appears to have happened right when I was tracking it on live TV.
By Eric Jeansonne, Wesley Williams, Carrie Duncan and Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team was tracking Idalia as it made landfall on the Florida coast on Wednesday morning.

It briefly intensified into a category four hurricane earlier Wednesday before dropping back down to category three.

The storm then made landfall as a category three in Florida.

#Idalia made landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning as a category three major hurricane. Here's details from the National Hurricane Center.

Posted by Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Areas of Florida in the Big Bend region have likely been dealt a blow from catastrophic storm surge of greater than 10 feet and destructive winds of about 70 mph to 130 mph, with higher gusts.

Idalia moving inland on Wednesday morning after making landfall on the coast of Florida's Big...
Idalia moving inland on Wednesday morning after making landfall on the coast of Florida's Big Bend region.(WLOX)
Forecast shows Idalia will stay a hurricane even as it moves over inland areas today.
Forecast shows Idalia will stay a hurricane even as it moves over inland areas today.(WLOX)

