Idalia made landfall in Florida as a major hurricane
Areas in Florida’s Big Bend region faced a direct hit
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team was tracking Idalia as it made landfall on the Florida coast on Wednesday morning.
It briefly intensified into a category four hurricane earlier Wednesday before dropping back down to category three.
The storm then made landfall as a category three in Florida.
Areas of Florida in the Big Bend region have likely been dealt a blow from catastrophic storm surge of greater than 10 feet and destructive winds of about 70 mph to 130 mph, with higher gusts.
