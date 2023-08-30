WLOX Careers
Hot, drier, and breezy today

Idalia made landfall this morning in Florida's Big Bend region and it appears to have happened right when I was tracking it on live TV.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re heating up quickly today, but at least the humidity will be lower by the end of the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s today. Hardly any rain is expected, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect thanks to the low humidity and a breeze from the north. Please avoid outdoor burning!

Tonight will remain calm, and it won’t be quite as breezy tonight. Temperatures will mainly drop into the low to mid 70s by early Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be dry and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Scattered showers and storms will be likely on Friday and Saturday. It’ll be more humid, but the rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures down a bit more. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible on Sunday and Monday. Highs will be around 90.

Idalia made landfall around the Big Bend this morning as a powerful category three hurricane. It is now moving up into Georgia and South Carolina today. By the end of the week, it will curve into the Western Atlantic as a tropical storm.

