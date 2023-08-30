HAPPENING TONIGHT: EB I-10 closing overnight for bridge demo at Menge Ave. exit

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Remember the overnight I-10 closure a few weeks ago in the westbound lanes at the Menge Ave. exit? It’s time to do the same thing on the eastbound side.

The eastbound closure will start Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 9 p.m. and last through 5 a.m. That will allow demolition crews to remove the remaining bridge beams over I-10.

During the overnight closure, eastbound traffic on I-10 will be re-routed up the Menge Ave. exit ramp, and back down the entrance ramp. Detour signs will be in place, and drivers are asked to stay on high alert for roadside workers.

The closure date could change, based on weather conditions or availability of materials. If that happens, we will update this story to reflect the new timing.

The Mississippi Dept. of Transportation shared drone video taken Aug. 19 to update progress on the overpass demolition work.

The massive rebuild of this interchange is needed to make way for the 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s Travel Center. The overpass will be closed to traffic for 13 months. But the full project - replacing the Menge Ave. bridge over I-10, widening the entrance and exit ramps, and widening Firetower Road - is expected to take 18 months.

Construction on the Buc-ee’s is expected to begin sometime in the fall.

