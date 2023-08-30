WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Former Ole Miss, Callaway receiver makes Green Bay Packers

Malik Heath is one of six wide receivers who made the roster
Green Bay Packers' Malik Heath catches a pass during an NFL football rookie mini camp practice...
Green Bay Packers' Malik Heath catches a pass during an NFL football rookie mini camp practice session Friday, May 5, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rosters around the NFL were trimmed to 53 players across the league Tuesday. The Green Bay Packers announced wide receiver Malik Heath made the team prior to the 2023 season.

Heath, who graduated from Callaway High School before playing at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Mississippi State, and eventually Ole Miss, went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, and is one of six receivers to make the roster.

Heath had 12 receptions for 146 yards in the preseason for the Packers. He played in 13 games for the Rebels in 2022 and had 60 receptions for 971 yards and five touchdowns.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police pursuit ended on the Pascagoula River Bridge Monday afternoon. The two people arrested...
2 arrested after police chase ends on Pascagoula River Bridge; new shooting details emerge
A PRC sheriff's patrol car also ended up in a ditch.
2 dead in fiery crash after deputy attempts traffic stop, Pearl River Co. Sheriff says
State Auditor Shad White says special agents from his office arrested Alicia Landaverde. She’s...
Former City of Gautier customer service rep. charged with embezzlement
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here’s a look at the runoff races happening today in South Mississippi
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

Hurston Waldrep was promoted to Double-A Mississippi Tuesday
2023 Braves first-round pick, former Southern Miss pitcher, promoted to M-Braves
New Orleans Saints place kicker Wil Lutz (3) before an NFL preseason football game against the...
Sean Payton, Broncos trade for Saints kicker Wil Lutz
Allen discusses his journey in the pros.
2021 SEC Player of the Year, Tanner Allen returns to the Magnolia State
Hear from Dennis Allen, Wil Lutz, and Blake Grupe.
New Orleans Saints discuss roster cuts