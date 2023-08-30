WLOX Careers
Deputy cuts seat belt, pulls driver out of burning car after crash into home

A Wisconsin deputy saved a suspected drunk driver from a burning car after the driver allegedly crashed into a home. (SOURCE: WTMJ)
By Megan Lee
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (WTMJ) – A sheriff’s deputy in Wisconsin pulled a man from a burning car over the weekend after the car crashed into a home.

Authorities believe the driver was under the influence.

The homeowners, Hans Vogt and his wife Ruth, said the crash felt like an earthquake.

“Knocked us out of beds, and I knew exactly what it was,” Hans Vogt said.

Ruth Vogt took video of the scene, capturing the flames erupting from the car after it crashed into their home.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said Ronald Mello-Berrospi drove into the Vogts’ home around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

He was charged with OWI, reckless driving and operating without a license.

“Tried to get him out of the car and I couldn’t get him out of the car,” Hans Vogt said. “All the airbags were blown so I couldn’t even see into the car, and ran back in and got the fire extinguisher.”

Hans Vogt said he tried to put the fire out multiple times, fearing the car would explode.

“It was nasty, yeah,” he said. “The smoke was choking, plastic was burning. It was bad.”

In a body cam video from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Joseph Thomas can be seen cutting the seat belt to save the driver as smoke billows from the hood of the car.

The living room of the house is now a mess, according to the Vogts, with the fireplace ripped from the wall. However, Hans Vogt said he’s just thankful everyone is OK.

“This stuff can be replaced, so, I’m glad he was OK too,” he said. “I don’t want to see ... that’s the last thing I want to see: somebody hurt. It was the best of a bad situation. "

It’s a situation Hans Vogt is hoping to get fixed soon so he and his wife can get back to normal.

The sheriff’s department praised Deputy Thomas for his heroic actions in responding to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

