Coast schools create thank you cards for first responders

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A thank you can go a long way.

Schools across the coast are decorating cards for first responders as a tribute to the sacrifices made on September 11, 2001. Women of Wisdom will hand out personalized cards to firefighters.

Thousands have already been collected from North Woolmarket Elementary and Middle schools, Christain Collegiate Academy, St. James Catholic School, and Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“You can buy them something or make them something, which is what we did. I think making them something is more special and more from the heart than it is to buy them something,” said Aaden Ladner, an 8th student from North Woolmarket Middle School.

“I really appreciate the first responders’ work and how much they’ve done for our country,” said Charley Winney, an 8th grade student of North Woolmarket Middle School.

Women of Wisdom will distribute cards to 26 fire stations in Harrison and Jackson County. They’re also planning other community events to honor first responders.

