Category Four: Idalia rapidly intensifies just before landfall

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking Idalia near the Florida coast. It intensified into a category four hurricane on Wednesday morning.

Florida getting hit by Category Four Major Hurricane Idalia early Wednesday morning.

Florida getting hit by Category Four Major Hurricane Idalia early Wednesday morning. (WLOX)

Areas of Florida in the Big Bend region near Cedar Key are facing catastrophic storm surge of greater than 10 feet and destructive winds of 70 mph to 130 mph, with higher gusts. (WLOX)

Areas of Florida in the Big Bend region near Cedar Key are facing catastrophic storm surge of greater than 10 feet and destructive winds of 70 mph to 130 mph, with higher gusts.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.