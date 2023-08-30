WLOX Careers
Category Four: Idalia rapidly intensifies just before landfall

Florida bracing for a major hurricane landfall
Idalia reaches winds of 130 mph just before landfall... a category four storm.
By Eric Jeansonne, Wesley Williams, Carrie Duncan and Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking Idalia near the Florida coast. It intensified into a category four hurricane on Wednesday morning.

Florida getting hit by Category Four Major Hurricane Idalia early Wednesday morning.

Florida getting hit by Category Four Major Hurricane Idalia early Wednesday morning.
Florida getting hit by Category Four Major Hurricane Idalia early Wednesday morning.(WLOX)
Areas of Florida in the Big Bend region near Cedar Key are facing catastrophic storm surge of...
Areas of Florida in the Big Bend region near Cedar Key are facing catastrophic storm surge of greater than 10 feet and destructive winds of 70 mph to 130 mph, with higher gusts.(WLOX)

Areas of Florida in the Big Bend region near Cedar Key are facing catastrophic storm surge of greater than 10 feet and destructive winds of 70 mph to 130 mph, with higher gusts.

