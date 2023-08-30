Biloxi school uses Katrina anniversary for pay-it-forward donation drive

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On the 18th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina slamming into Coastal Mississippi, we remember those who perished in the storm and recognize the thousands who lost everything.

One South Mississippi school decided to use the memory of Katrina and turn it into a day of hope for others who are suffering from their own natural disaster.

Our Lady of Fatima School Kindergarten teacher Laurie Johnston remembers Katrina’s wrath that came 18 years ago.

“We had lots of water and lots of wind damage, and lots of people lost their homes. I lost my home and the school where I used to teach, it was destroyed,” Johnston said. “But after Katrina, all these people came together, all these people came from all over to help us.”

That’s why the Fatima team used the Katrina anniversary to help those in Hawaii in the aftermath of those deadly wildfires.

“Today we’re dressing in Hawaiian attire to help the families at a school called Sacred Hearts School in Hawaii. It was hit by wildfires. And with this donation, it will help them, so we’re sending all of this money to Hawaii. We’re just trying to give them some relief so they can rebuild, just like we rebuilt,” Johnston added.

Each student who dressed in Hawaiian clothes donated $5, with an initial goal of $1,000. We’re told by Noon Tuesday, Our Lady of Fatima School had already raised $2,000 for the school in Maui.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.