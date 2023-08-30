WLOX Careers
42nd annual Salute to the Military in Biloxi honors veterans and active duty service members

The event was hosted by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce and Military One Coast.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The South Mississippi community came together Tuesday at the 42nd annual Salute to the Military to honor those who’ve sworn to protect and defend our nation.

The gathering of more than 500 people was held in the Grand Magnolia ballroom at Biloxi’s Beau Rivage Resort and Casino.

“It’s such a huge honor to have this community that is so supportive of the military and all branches to take the time out of everyone’s busy schedule and to come together and recognize us,” said Maj. Gen. Michele Edmondson, Commander, Second Air Force, Keesler Air Force Base.

Hancock Whitney Corporation CEO John Hariston served as the ceremony’s keynote speaker. They also took time to recognize the event’s co-founder, John McFarland, who died of cancer in May.

“John was a unique individual,” says Bob Coniglione. “His purpose in life was to serve others. The Salute to the Military was one of so many things he did, but the Salute really stands out because he did it for 40 years. John led the charge, and he never took credit. John was just amazing. I don’t know a person on the coast who can say a bad word about John McFarland. He was in that group of one in a million.”

Many notable faces were in attendance, including Congressman Mike Ezell and Governor Tate Reeves.

“It just brings me great pride to live in a state that honors those men and women that have served and recognizes that freedom is not free,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “It is the service of these men and women, both active duty and those that have come before them, that allows us to gather as free citizens.”

Staff Sergeant Katelyn Turner was honored with the Thomas Fredian Community Leadership Award, which is the Salute to the Military’s top honor.

The event was hosted by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce and Military One Coast.

