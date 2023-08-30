WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

2023 Braves first-round pick, former Southern Miss pitcher, promoted to M-Braves

Hurston Waldrep had a 1.20 ERA in four starts at two levels prior to his promotion
Hurston Waldrep was promoted to Double-A Mississippi Tuesday
Hurston Waldrep was promoted to Double-A Mississippi Tuesday(Rome Braves)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A series of roster moves altered the Mississippi Braves’ roster Tuesday. Included in the moves, 2023 first-round pick Hurston Waldrep was promoted to the M-Braves from High-A Rome.

Waldrep was taken 24th overall in the July draft from the University of Florida, where he pitched for one season. Prior to his time as a Gator, Waldrep spent two seasons in Hattiesburg, pitching for Southern Miss.

In one start with Single-A Augusta, Waldrep threw three inning, allowed two hits and one earned run while striking out eight and walking one. Waldrep pitched three games at High-A Rome, and had a 0.75 ERA in 12 innings pitched, striking out 17.

Waldrep is the second-ranked prospect in the Atlanta organization, according to MLB.com.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police pursuit ended on the Pascagoula River Bridge Monday afternoon. The two people arrested...
2 arrested after police chase ends on Pascagoula River Bridge; new shooting details emerge
A PRC sheriff's patrol car also ended up in a ditch.
2 dead in fiery crash after deputy attempts traffic stop, Pearl River Co. Sheriff says
State Auditor Shad White says special agents from his office arrested Alicia Landaverde. She’s...
Former City of Gautier customer service rep. charged with embezzlement
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here’s a look at the runoff races happening today in South Mississippi
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Malik Heath catches a pass during an NFL football rookie mini camp practice...
Former Ole Miss, Callaway receiver makes Green Bay Packers
New Orleans Saints place kicker Wil Lutz (3) before an NFL preseason football game against the...
Sean Payton, Broncos trade for Saints kicker Wil Lutz
Allen discusses his journey in the pros.
2021 SEC Player of the Year, Tanner Allen returns to the Magnolia State
Hear from Dennis Allen, Wil Lutz, and Blake Grupe.
New Orleans Saints discuss roster cuts