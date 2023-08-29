2 arrested after police chase ends on Pascagoula River Bridge; new shooting details emerge

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A police pursuit on I-10 in Jackson County ended with two arrests on the Pascagoula River Bridge Monday afternoon.

The two people arrested are suspects in a deadly weekend shooting on McDonnell Ave. in Biloxi- 19-year-old Rashod Omrion Jarome Harris of Biloxi and 17-year-old Harry Lavern Hillard of Gulfport.

Police say both Harris and Hillard are each being charged with capital murder and aggravated assault. Justice Court Judge Nick Patano issued a no bond warrant for the capital murder charges and a bond of $250,000 each for the aggravated assault charges.

One of those arrested was 19-year-old Rashod Omrion Jarome Harris of Biloxi (pictured). The other was 17-year-old Harry Lavern Hillard of Gulfport. We do not have access to his mugshot yet. (Harrison County Sheriff's Department)

Damari Daniels, 20, of Biloxi, died from multiple gunshots early Saturday morning. A search for the shooter was underway throughout the weekend.

Biloxi Police are also releasing new details about the events surrounding Daniels’ death.

Police say officers responded to the 200 block of McDonnell Avenue in reference to a reported shooting around 1:21 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived on scene, they found Daniels in the parking lot of McDonnell Avenue Apartments with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Moments after finding Daniels, additional officers were dispatched to a nearby residence in reference to a person in need of assistance. As those officers arrived on scene, contact was made with a male victim in his early 20′s who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

During the course of the investigation, officers determined the second victim had also been shot at McDonnell Avenue Apartments. He was later transported to an out-of-state hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigators quickly identified Harris and Hillard as suspects, but it wasn’t until Monday that they located a vehicle both suspects were believed to be occupying in Jackson County.

Around 4 p.m., with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Marshalls Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, a traffic stop was initiated on I-10 on the Pascagoula River Bridge. During the traffic stop, contact was made with both suspects and they were arrested without incident.

A police pursuit ended in a crash on the Pascagoula River Bridge, Monday afternoon. (WLOX viewer submission)

Harris and Hillard was transported to the Biloxi Police Department where they were booked for their charges.

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) worked the incident on the interstate, which backed up eastbound traffic for miles Monday afternoon.

Investigators are still working to determine if any others were involved in this matter.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding any criminal incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

