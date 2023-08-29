Showers and storms possible this afternoon

It’s hot today, but thank goodness the heat won’t be quite as extreme. We’ll be in the low 90s this afternoon, and we have a pretty good chance for showers and storms late this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Outside of these storms, it will be breezy at times with winds from the east. A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect for Southern Hancock County until 4 PM Wednesday. Minor flooding will be possible in low lying areas.

Some showers and storms may linger this evening, but we’ll dry out by Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be drier and hot with highs in the mid 90s. At least the humidity won’t be too bad. Only a few isolated showers are expected. We’ll repeat this on Thursday with highs in the mid 90s.

Friday and Saturday bring a better chance for scattered showers and storms. It won’t be quite as hot with highs in the low 90s.

Hurricane Idalia is going to strengthen quickly in the Gulf, and it will likely make landfall as a major hurricane near the Big Bend region of Florida by Wednesday morning. It will bring dangerous surge, heavy rainfall, and extreme winds to parts of the Florida Gulf Coast. It will weaken into a tropical storm by the end of Wednesday and Thursday near Georgia and the Carolinas.

