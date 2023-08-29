Picayune pastor wants to help kids dealing with online threats

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Picayune First Baptist Church was filled with parents and their children Monday night, not for a sermon, but for a seminar on the dangers that lurk online.

Pastor Tony Lambert says he wants parents to know any child can be a target of online schemes, no matter how strong the family may be.

“We often think these are kids who are at risk, but that’s not the case,” said Pastor Lambert. “Kids who are in strong families are often not equipped to handle these kinds of attacks.”

The talk included topics like online bullying, scams, and sextortion - the practice of extorting money or sexual favors from someone by threatening to reveal evidence of their sexual activity..

Alongside Pastor Lambert was guest speaker Brian Montgomery. Montgomery’s son Walker took his own life after he was a victim of sextortion. Brian said he is doing this to prevent families from going through what his did.

“My family has decided that our only real recourse is to let people be aware of that and understand the dangers and risks we have with technology and social media,” said Montgomery.

He also said it’s time for families to talk with their children about the dangers of being online.

“The importance of being real and the importance of having those conversations is of the utmost importance,” said Montgomery. “Because if we don’t, we’re going to continue to have those problems.”

Both men say the one message they want families to leave with is to monitor their child’s activities online. The consequences of not doing so could be disastrous.

“The opportunity to educate as many as we can, to give them that awareness and then help them have some simple tools to know what to do in these situations is incredibly important,” said Pastor Lambert.

“There’s a world on the other side of the kid’s telephone that wants their destruction, and as parents we need to understand that,” said Montgomery. “We need to defend against that in every way we can by coming alongside our kids, by educating, talking to them, and putting protections in place.”

Pastor Lambert wants to encourage others in the community to hold similar talks to help raise awareness of this critical issue.

