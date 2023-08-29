Ocean Springs city leaders accept maps for urban renewal plan

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -Building for the future.

It’s what Ocean Springs leaders say they are doing with a proposed urban renewal plan.

Mayor Kenny Holloway mentioned this could revitalize the city, but the proposal is receiving some pushback.

" We had to have a renewal map that fits in with our comprehensive plan. The map was designed and developed and the board approved the map, said Holloway.

This is the outcome of the Board of Aldermen’s special meeting. Mayor Kenny Holloway said the Urban Renewal Plan highlights empty lots, commercial and some residential areas.

In the next phase, maps go to the planning commission for review. Then, it’ll head back to the Board of Aldermen’s desk for approval.

Although most of the land includes businesses, some citizens are concerned if development means being displaced from their homes.

" The city is not in the business of taking people’s properties. That’s not what it’s about. We have six zones and inside those zones we have to identify the properties in those zones. Some of them don’t need anything, they’re fine. Some of them need some help. Some are really blited,” said Holloway.

Areas on the list include Bienville Road, Porter Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, East of Highway 90 up to Highway 57, and Franklin Road. Just to name a few.

Holloway encourages home and business owners to have input towards the decision during the city hall meeting on September 18th.

“There’s been a lot of talk on social media, uninformed talk. If anybody has any questions about the plan, we’re more than happy to address it,” said Holloway.

He compares the Urban Renewal Plan to Cenntenial Plaza in Gulfport and downtown Pascagoula.

“We want it to grow right. This is a tool to help it do that. It could also unlock some funds that would help with that development. People can only be happy with this. This is good for businesses and good for the community,” Holloway.

The Urban Renewal Plan is still ongoing funding. A project amount has not yet been determined.

