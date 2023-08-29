Idalia becomes a hurricane

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking Idalia in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Keys. It intensified and became a hurricane on Tuesday morning, moving faster to the north.

Hurricane Idalia has begun to move faster northward into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday morning. (WLOX)

Idalia is forecast to continue getting stronger and stronger as it moves over the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The storm may become a major category three hurricane, according to a Tuesday morning forecast from the National Hurricane Center.

Idalia to become a major category three hurricane, based on this early Tuesday forecast. Keep in mind the forecast can change and when a new update is issued later today or tomorrow it is possible for the forecast to show a storm that is stronger than category three. There is ZERO direct/significant Idalia impact to Mississippi. (WLOX)

All models have been consistently locked into a Florida landfall. There is no scenario in which Idalia makes a landfall somewhere else. The matter at hand is fine-tuning exactly where in Florida that Idalia's landfall will occur. A slightly wobble or shift in the track could make a significant difference in exactly where due to Idalia's track paralleling the Florida peninsula's coast. (WLOX)

Mississippi should be spared any direct or significant impact from Idalia. Meanwhile, Florida is bracing for life-threatening impacts. Parts of Florida could face up to 12 feet of storm surge as well as dangerous sustained winds of 120 miles per hour with higher gusts. There will also be a potential for parts of Florida to get hit with very heavy flooding rain amounts of four to ten inches.

Storm surge is a threat for areas along the Gulf Coast of Florida's peninsula. Up to 7' of storm surge possible near Tampa. (WLOX)

Dangerous hurricane-force winds to hit Florida by Wednesday. This map shows wind speeds of about 40 mph or greater are likely in parts of Florida. Areas near the storm's eyewall have a chance to see winds as high as 70 to 120 mph. There is zero direct/significant Idalia wind impact to Mississippi. (WLOX)

Very heavy to extreme rain amounts of four to ten inches will be possible along parts of Florida as Idalia hits them this week. There is no Idalia rain expected in Mississippi. But, a stalled front will bring rain chances to Mississippi on Tuesday. (WLOX)

Locally here in South Mississippi, we have another day with rain chances on Tuesday from a nearby stalled front. This front came down from Canada over the weekend and stopped moving right over us. This front not only helped shove the heat dome away from us off to the west, it has brought some much needed rainfall to a lot of the area.

Continue to monitor the latest on Idalia in case of any changes.

