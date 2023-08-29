Idalia becomes a hurricane
Florida bracing for category three major hurricane landfall
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking Idalia in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Keys. It intensified and became a hurricane on Tuesday morning, moving faster to the north.
Idalia is forecast to continue getting stronger and stronger as it moves over the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The storm may become a major category three hurricane, according to a Tuesday morning forecast from the National Hurricane Center.
Mississippi should be spared any direct or significant impact from Idalia. Meanwhile, Florida is bracing for life-threatening impacts. Parts of Florida could face up to 12 feet of storm surge as well as dangerous sustained winds of 120 miles per hour with higher gusts. There will also be a potential for parts of Florida to get hit with very heavy flooding rain amounts of four to ten inches.
Locally here in South Mississippi, we have another day with rain chances on Tuesday from a nearby stalled front. This front came down from Canada over the weekend and stopped moving right over us. This front not only helped shove the heat dome away from us off to the west, it has brought some much needed rainfall to a lot of the area.
Continue to monitor the latest on Idalia in case of any changes.
