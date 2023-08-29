Here’s a look at the runoff races happening today in South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Runoff elections are happening Tuesday, August 29 in South Mississippi.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All 26 precincts will be open for the runoff.

We will be following 22 races here on the Gulf Coast, including house seats for Districts 105 and 115.

House District 115 represents communities in East Biloxi and D’Iberville. Voters will chose between Republicans Zachary Grady and Felix Gines.

In the race for the District 105 seat are Republicans Elliot Burch and Dale Goodin, hoping to represent communities in parts of Greene, Perry and George Counties.

Also on the ballots today in each county are:

Jackson County District 2 Supervisor Ennit Morris (D) Felix “FeFe” Fornett (D)

Hancock County Hancock County Chancery Clerk Tiffany Lee Cowman (R) Kodie Koennn (R) Hancock County District 1 Supervisor Donald Wayne Graham (R) Packer Ladner (R) Hancock County District 2 Supervisor Greg Shaw (R) Byron Ladner (R)

Stone County Stone County Sheriff Todd Stewart (R) Lance Pearson (R) Stone County District 1 Supervisor Jimmy Spring (R) Damian McKay (R) Stone County District 3 Supervisor Stevie Lee (R) Sonny Woodard III (R) Stone County District 4 Supervisor Ralo Howard (R) Bill Prout (R) Stone County Constable West Mike Allen (R) Louis Simons (R)

Pearl River County Pearl River County Tax Assessor/Collector Sandy Kane Smith (R) Jo Lynn Houston (R) Pearl River County District 3 Supervisor Hudson Holliday (R) Cruz Russell (R) Pearl River County District 5 Supervisor Bryce Lott (R) Donnie Saucier (R) Pearl River County Southeast Constable Todd Douglas (R) Shane Michael Edgar (R) Pearl River County Southwest Constable Rhonda Poche Johnson (R) James Edward Bolton (R)

George County George County District 2 Justice Court Marty W. Davis (R) Martin A. Seib (R)

Greene County Greene County Sheriff Stacy Eubanks (R) Ryan Walley (R) Greene County District 4 Supervisor John Wayne Barrow Sr (R) Stuart McLeod (R) Greene County District 5 Supervisor David Tingle (R) Adam Dixon (R) Greene County Post 1 Justice Court Vince West (R) Kerney Kittrell (R) Greene County Post 1 Constable Hayden West (R) Beverly Molten Breland (R)



Tune into WLOX this evening for updates on the election and final results.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.