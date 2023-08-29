Gulfport Police say stabbing suspect should be considered “armed and dangerous”

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police just named a suspect in Monday’s stabbing at Feed My Sheep on 19th Street. It happened around noon, outside the soup kitchen.

Octavius LL Benton, 49 is accused of stabbing a man multiple times. The victim was taken to an nearby hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Witnesses say Benton and the victim had both just had lunch at the facility and were outside when the attack happened. The victim went back into Feed My Sheep looking for help, and workers there rendered aid and called first responders.

Benton is described as a 49-year-old black man, approximately 5′06″, 145 lbs, with brown eyes and a bald head. Gulfport Police say he has an active felony warrant through their department and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you’ve seen Octavius Benton or have any information that could help investigators, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

