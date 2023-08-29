WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Coast Guard rescues 2 from capsized boat near Cat Island

A 31-year-old man and 10-year-old girl are now safe after the U.S. Coast Guard pulled them from the water near Cat Island.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a capsized boat near Cat Island Sunday night.

A 31-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl are now safe after being pulled from the water about three miles southwest of the island.

The Coast Guard shared a couple photos with WLOX, saying they received a report of a capsized boat with two people on top of it at around 6:46 p.m.

The Coast Guard shared a couple photos with WLOX, saying they received a report of a capsized...
The Coast Guard shared a couple photos with WLOX, saying they received a report of a capsized boat with two people on top of it at around 6:46 p.m.(U.S. Coast Guard)
The Coast Guard shared a couple photos with WLOX, saying they received a report of a capsized...
The Coast Guard shared a couple photos with WLOX, saying they received a report of a capsized boat with two people on top of it at around 6:46 p.m.(U.S. Coast Guard)

A flight crew was the first to spot the sinking vessel; boat crews arrived shortly after.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unknown what caused the vessel to capsize.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police pursuit ended on the Pascagoula River Bridge Monday afternoon. The two people arrested...
2 arrested after police chase ends on Pascagoula River Bridge; new shooting details emerge
Judge Calvin Taylor sentenced Pisarich to 40 years in the Mississippi Department of...
Former Ocean Springs martial arts instructor sentenced for sexually assaulting young girls
MSU student found dead on campus was from Madison, university says
Hurricane Idalia grows stronger as it moves northward into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday morning.
Idalia becomes a hurricane
The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White (left), Don Woods...
Hunters break state record for longest alligator ever caught

Latest News

Hurricane Idalia grows stronger as it moves northward into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday morning.
Idalia becomes a hurricane
A PRC sheriff's patrol car also ended up in a ditch.
2 dead after fiery crash after deputy attempts traffic stop, Pearl River Co. Sheriff says
Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday morning. It's on track for a Florida landfall by Wednesday.
Wesley's Tuesday Morning Tropics Update
A police pursuit ended on the Pascagoula River Bridge Monday afternoon. The two people arrested...
2 arrested after police chase ends on Pascagoula River Bridge; new shooting details emerge