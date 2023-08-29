Child sex abuse survivor speaks out

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -A child sex abuse survivor spoke out against her attacker Tuesday.

Serena Goldsberry was eight years old when she met Allan Todd Pisarich at his martial arts studio in Ocean Springs.

“He knew my past of not having a father figure and he wanted to be the hero in that aspect and step into my life,” said Goldsberry. “He was everything but that.”

For years after the abuse began, she lived in fear, until the 8th grade, when she told a friend, and then a teacher, about the abuse.

“I was scared; I was really, really scared. It old my friend and then we went and told a teacher. Then I had to put on a face and seem like it was okay and go see my family that night and not talk about it -- until everything came out”, said Goldsberry.

The teacher contacted law enforcement and Pisarich was indicted in 2017 on sexual battery of a child and touching a child for lustful purposes.

Later, a second victim came forward, and more charges were filed.

Goldsberry says that community members accused her of lying about the abuse.

Six years after she came forward, Pisarich pleaded guilty in a Jackson County courtroom to six counts of sexual battery and three counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.

Two more victims came forward and, along with Goldsberry and the second victim, addressed Pisarich directly.

“What hurt the most though, was having to hear all the other victims testify and realize that I wasn’t the first victim and the abuse happened back in the ‘90s,” Goldsberry said. “He essentially did the same thing in their lives. Came in, tried to be a family figure out them, be a hero, and then betrayed them and their trust.”

While the victims read their statements, Goldsberry said Pisarich looked unphased by their words.

“He didn’t change his facial expressions, nothing. He said he was guilty but I still feel like he doesn’t feel sorry for anything he did”, said Goldsberry. He didn’t just hurt us and the victims, he hurt his family too at the end of the day.”

Goldsberry’s mother, Ashley Noble, was also in the courtroom.

“I heard things that I’ve never heard before because I didn’t press my daughter to tell me these things because I was always told she will tell me when she is ready,” Noble said. “It was very difficult to hear the things that had been done for the fist time. But when I saw him in handcuffs, it was like this is happening, he’s not going to be able to hurt another person.”

The family of the second victim reached out to WLOX. They want to remain anonymous.

However, they did forward the second victim’s impact statement.

It reads in part: “He stole my childhood from me by his actions and threats and I can never get that back. Today, I am 22 years old and I will begin to live my best life eight years later without fear from him or anyone else.”

Jackson County Assistant District Attorney Nikki Huffman was the prosecuting attorney on the case.

Huffman says she is proud of the strength the victims showed by standing up and facing their abuser.

“We always want victims to tell their stories, we want them to come forward,” said Huffman. “And today it was just a day for women in that courtroom. They got up, they told their stories, they faced their accusers and he admitted what he did. As a woman, it was very moving to be a part of that.”

Pisarich will spend the next 20 years in prison, with five years of supervised release, and will register as a sex offender.

Goldsberry and her family said they are ready to move forward and put this nightmare behind them.

“I don’t think I’ll ever forgive him,” said Goldsberry. “No one that sick and twisted can be forgiven for what they’ve done. But I can forget it. And I can forgive myself because I had hatred and guilt towards myself. But I know I can move on and live a happy life. Start my own family when I’m old enough, protect my children as much as I can, because I want to be a mother.”

Noble told her daughter, “I think you’re going to be a great mother. You’re already a great dog mom. She’s going to be a great mom.”

Judge Calvin Taylor sentenced Pisarich to 40 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 20 years to serve day for day.

