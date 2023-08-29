WLOX Careers
Bay St. Louis leaders crack down on reckless golf cart drivers

There's now a law enforcement crackdown.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT
BAY ST. LOUIS, MISS. (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis leaders are cracking down on golf cart driving on major roads in the city.

This comes as the Bay St. Louis Police Department has received complaints of unlawful driving in golf carts.

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said golf cart drivers must follow the same rules as vehicle drivers.

“We’ve had a golf cart struck by a motor vehicle,” Schwartz said. “Our officers we have pulled over golf carts. We have actually had cases of driving under the influence.”

Bay St. Louis residents Brenda Noto and Michael Hager said they ride their golf carts all the time.

They said they’ve seen erratic behavior from golf cart drivers on streets across town.

“You just have to be respectful if you’re going along the beach,” Noto said. “It’s a 25-mile-an-hour speed limit. If there’s cars behind, you pull over.”

The city said you must have a driver’s license in order to operate a golf cart and that the carts are only allowed on roads with a 25-mile-per-hour or less speed limit.

“They think they can come over and just go down one-way streets, the wrong way,” Hager said. “Some things going to happen with somebody’s going to get hurt or killed.”

Noto said she hopes this golf cart crack-down makes a difference.

“People who don’t follow the rules, make it bad for people to do,” Noto said. “I’m hoping it’s going to make a difference.”

