American Red Cross hosts annual Katrina Blood Drive

By Lauren Martinez
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, inside the Edgewater in Biloxi the American Red Cross Annual Katrina Blood Drive began following stops last week in Pass Christian and Pascagoula.

Dozens of people showed up to donate blood and help save lives.

”When a natural disaster happens, it’s not so much that it heightens the need for blood. The disaster itself, it does affect it. But the biggest thing is that if there is a natural disaster in an area in that area that has no power and no viable sites to have a blood drive then that means that area or that region can’t hold blood drives and collect blood”, said Denise Smith, American Red Cross Donor Recruitment Account Manager

Smith says the goal for this year’s Katrina Blood Drive is to reach 350 units by this Thursday.

Denise Smith, American Red Cross Donor Recruitment Account Manager: “We started with a bang. Thursday and Friday were fantastic. Today, it looks like it’s going to be busy and we do still have open appointments today. Tomorrow, here at Edgewater we have a ton of open appointments because we need people tomorrow.”

While there is still a demand for donors, Smith says she’s thankful for longtime supporters like James Radford.

“It makes me feel great; it really does. It makes me feel good to give blood because somebody needs it. I know my blood has been sent many times up to Georgia to help patients out at the hospitals up there. It just makes me feel good; I feel great about myself”, said James Radford, a blood donor.

The blood drive continues Tuesday at the Edgewater Mall from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can sign up at https://www.redcross.org/ to schedule an appointment or you can walk in to donate.

