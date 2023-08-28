WLOX Careers
Two arrested after police chase ends in crash on Pascagoula River Bridge

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A police pursuit on I-10 in Jackson County ended in a crash on the Pascagoula River Bridge and two arrests, Monday afternoon.

The two people arrested are suspects in a deadly weekend shooting on McDonnell Ave. in Biloxi. Damari Daniels, 20, of Biloxi, died from multiple gunshots. A search for the shooter has been underway since early Saturday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department assisted Biloxi Police in making the arrests. Mississippi Highway Patrol is working the wreck on the interstate which has eastbound backed up for miles.

This is a developing situation, and we will continue to update this story as we learn new details.

