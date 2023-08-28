Stray dogs continue to impact Jackson residents as city’s Animal Shelter remains closed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been a long road for the Jackson Animal Control Shelter, especially since closing back in October 2021.

”Nothing is getting fixed. I don’t know what’s going on, to be honest. I just know it’s not right,” Jackson resident Patrick Carter said.

Residents like Patrick Carter say stray animals have become a nuisance around his home in West Jackson ever since Jackson’s Animal Control Shelter closed its doors nearly two years ago for renovations.

“I see more now than I did prior to that. They do cause problems like going through the trash, not being tended to appropriately,” Carter explained.

In January last year, 3 on Your Side uncovered just how much work was needed to bring the shelter up to standard through reports and evaluations.

But as animals roam the streets and only eight Jackson Police officers work as Animal Control, several residents have been attacked.

Still, little to no renovations have been made.

“Jackson has allowed things to happen to the point where you can’t really do anything about it. It’s just too costly. And when it comes to the animals, that’s got to be the lowest thing on the city’s list probably,” Calvin Beamon, who owns properties and works in Jackson, said.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the hiring of a new Public Works Director should mean movement on the project.

“That is at the top of the list in terms of our public works facilities. There are a number of things that we have to do. But that is one of the priorities that we have.”

Interim Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade says the city is having engineers examine the existing facility to see what renovations need to be made.

But until renovations actually begin, residents say they need something to be done.

“I’ve seen dogs tied up on short leashes where they’re not able to find shade. I’ve seen dogs walking, getting into the garbage and trash all over the streets. So it just makes the whole community look real bad,” Beamon said.

Animal Control is taking the dogs to the Mississippi Animal Rescue League. But as MARL gets overcrowded, Chief Wade says it’s an additional task his officers are having to figure out.

Mayor Lumumba gave no timeline as to when the doors for the shelter will be open once again.

