Scattered storms possible today and tomorrow

Most of the rain from this morning has dissipated, but we have a good chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may have strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain. However, we really could use the rain around here! Before more showers and storms develop, it’s going to be hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index as high as 112. We’ll be under a Heat Advisory today.

Showers and storms will diminish overnight tonight, but a few showers and storms may develop near the sunrise on the coast. We’ll have another decent chance for showers and storms on Tuesday. Thankfully, it’ll be a little “cooler” with highs in the low 90s.

Drier air will move in by Wednesday and Thursday, keeping our rain chances lower. Only a few isolated showers and storms will be possible. While it’s going to be hot with highs in the mid 90s, the heat won’t be as extreme as the past several weeks.

Tropical Storm Idalia is currently in the Northwest Caribbean, but it is expected to move into the Southern Gulf overnight tonight. It will likely become a hurricane tonight, too. Landfall as a major hurricane is expected near the Big Bend region of Florida by Wednesday morning. Virtually no impacts are expected to South Mississippi.

