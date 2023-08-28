WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.(Source: NASA/Joel Kowsky)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The month of August will wrap up with a supermoon – the third of four of the year.

And since this is the second supermoon in the same month, it is considered a super blue moon.

NASA defines the term supermoon “as either a new or full moon that happens when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.”

The moon will be closest to Earth for this orbit Wednesday morning at 11:55. According to NASA, the moon will appear full for three days, from Tuesday to Friday morning.

“About 25% of all full moons are supermoons, but only 3% of full moons are blue moons,” according to NASA.

The last time two full supermoons graced the sky in the same month was in 2018. It won’t happen again until 2037.

The last supermoon of the year will be Sept. 28.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-28-2023 Monday AM tropics update
Florida bracing for category three major hurricane landfall
Picayune Police are searching for Christian Zelaya. He's accused of shooting someone multiple...
WANTED: Picayune Police, PRC deputies spend hours searching for assault suspect
A Gulfport teen is dead and two others are charged with manslaughter after an overnight...
Gulfport Police ID 19-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Bayou View; Two teens charged
Biloxi Police say one person died at the scene while another was so seriously injured they had...
Officials ID man killed in Biloxi from multiple gunshots
According to officials, the fire is currently 40% contained and has burned approximately 100...
UPDATE: Firefighters working to put out woods fire in Stone County

Latest News

Damage is seen on the ground after a fire rescue helicopter crashed Broward County, Florida, on...
A rescue helicopter crashed into a Florida apartment complex, killing a fire captain and a resident
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trial date set for Trump in federal case charging him with plotting to overturn election
Judge Calvin Taylor sentenced Pisarich to 40 years in the Mississippi Department of...
Former Ocean Springs martial arts instructor sentenced for sexually assaulting young girls
Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa walks through the process of testing several toys bought...
Defective: Lead Testing
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say