Monday’s Forecast

A stalling front nearby will bring continue to bring rain chances to Coastal Mississippi today and tomorrow. So, plan on showers becoming likely today along with a chance for thunderstorms, especially after noon. Flooding rain and strong thunderstorms can’t be ruled out at times today. High temperatures should make a run for in the mid to upper 90s with a dangerous heat index up to 112 possible. But, once the rain begins, that should curb any heating.

