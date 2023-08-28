Monday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
A stalling front nearby will bring continue to bring rain chances to Coastal Mississippi today and tomorrow. So, plan on showers becoming likely today along with a chance for thunderstorms, especially after noon. Flooding rain and strong thunderstorms can’t be ruled out at times today. High temperatures should make a run for in the mid to upper 90s with a dangerous heat index up to 112 possible. But, once the rain begins, that should curb any heating.

