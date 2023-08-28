WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

High school football coach caught on video striking player on sideline during game

A high school football coach was arrested after he was caught on video punching a player during a game.
By Talgat Almanov, Joshua Skinner and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - A Mays High School football coach punched a player during a game on Saturday and was escorted off the field by police, a district spokesman said.

The incident happened during the first quarter of the game against Douglas County that took place as part of the Great Atlanta Bash at Eddie. S Henderson Stadium at Midtown High School in Atlanta.

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesman said it was a lay coach - someone who coaches while holding a job outside of the education field - who physically assaulted a player. The coach was removed from the sidelines by a police officer and taken into custody.

A high school football player is bent over after an apparent punch from a coach Saturday during...
A high school football player is bent over after an apparent punch from a coach Saturday during a game in midtown Atlanta.(Source: WANF/CNN/file)

“A lay coach for Mays High School, who is not a classroom instructor, is in police custody after an incident that occurred on the sideline during the school’s game this afternoon against Douglas County High School,” spokesman Seth Coleman said in a statement. “The lay coach will be charged with simple battery and face administrative charges from the district.”

Before the punch, the coach is seen yelling at the player. After he hits him, the player appears to be in visible pain and doubles over.

Mays lost the game 42-48 to Douglas County.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia expected to move into the Gulf Monday afternoon into Tuesday.
First Alert: Idalia expected to become category 2 hurricane on approach to Florida
A Gulfport teen is dead and two others are charged with manslaughter after an overnight...
Gulfport Police ID 19-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Bayou View; Two teens charged
Picayune Police are searching for Christian Zelaya. He's accused of shooting someone multiple...
WANTED: Picayune Police, PRC deputies spend hours searching for assault suspect
Biloxi Police say one person died at the scene while another was so seriously injured they had...
Officials ID man killed in Biloxi from multiple gunshots
Preliminary high temperatures for Saturday, August 26, 2023.
South Mississippi experiences two hottest days ever on record

Latest News

FILE - A sign points visitors toward the financial services department at a hospital, Friday,...
Millions of kids at risk of losing Medicaid coverage, though many may still qualify
8-28-2023 Monday AM tropics update
Florida bracing for category three major hurricane landfall
Witnesses say men in masks are capturing and torturing ducks in several neighborhoods in Florida.
Men in masks are capturing and injuring ducks in Florida, witnesses say
Tropical Storm Idalia's Forecasted Track
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to become a hurricane and move toward Florida, forecasters say