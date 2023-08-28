WLOX Careers
Former Ocean Springs martial arts instructor sentenced for sexually assaulting young girls

Judge Calvin Taylor sentenced Pisarich to 40 years in the Mississippi Department of...
Judge Calvin Taylor sentenced Pisarich to 40 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 20 years to serve day for day.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Ocean Springs martial arts instructor Allan Todd Pisarich was convicted of six counts of sexual battery and three counts of touching a child for lustful purposes in the Circuit Court of Jackson County Monday morning.

According to District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath, the 54-year-old pled guilty to the sexual battery and touching of a child for lustful purposes of two child victims who were between 10 and 14 years old at the time of the crimes.

Judge Calvin Taylor sentenced Pisarich to 40 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 20 years to serve day for day.

Pisarich, the owner of The Academy for Mixed Marital Arts, was arrested in December 2017 in Santa Rosa, Florida. Both counts of misconduct occurred on October 13, 2016 in Ocean Springs.

“Todd Allan Pisarich lived two lives- a public life of a trusted community member and coach and a private life where he used young girls for his depraved sexual satisfaction,” DA McIlrath said. “Pisarich’s victims have been through hell: they endured the sexual abuse, faced hurdle after hurdle in the community and court system, and now live with the aftermath of the sexual abuse. This sentence delivers justice to his victims and ensures he will never hurt another child again.”

“We teach our kids to tell us if someone hurts them. Then, so often when they tell, the victim is not believed,” Assistant DA Nikki Huffman said. “Pisarich admitted in open court to his sexual abuse of these victims. There can be no doubt in the community that these girls told the truth. Judge Taylor put it best when he recognized the victims’ courage and the Defendant’s cowardice.”

