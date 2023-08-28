Florida bracing for category three major hurricane landfall
Idalia is forecast to make landfall in Florida by Wednesday, sparing Mississippi any impact
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Storm Idalia in the Caribbean Sea near the Yucatan Peninsula. It was moving north, heading toward the Gulf of Mexico on Monday.
Idalia is forecast to continue getting stronger and stronger as it moves over the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The storm may become a major category three hurricane, according to a Monday afternoon forecast from the National Hurricane Center.
Mississippi should be spared any direct or significant impact from Idalia. Meanwhile, Florida is bracing for life-threatening impacts. Parts of Florida could face up to 12 feet of storm surge as well as dangerous sustained winds of 120 miles per hour with higher gusts. There will also be a potential for parts of Florida to get hit with very heavy flooding rain amounts of four to ten inches.
Locally here in South Mississippi, we’ll be dealing with daily rain chances from a nearby stalled front on Monday and Tuesday. This front came down from Canada over the weekend and has stopped moving right next to us. This front helped to shove the heat dome away from us off to the west.
We’re welcoming these rain showers from the nearby front since they should give us a much-needed break from the extreme heat that has plagued us for much of the summer.
Continue to monitor the latest on Idalia in case of any changes.
