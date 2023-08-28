Florida bracing for category three major hurricane landfall

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Storm Idalia in the Caribbean Sea near the Yucatan Peninsula. It was moving north, heading toward the Gulf of Mexico on Monday.

Idalia is forecast to continue getting stronger and stronger as it moves over the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The storm may become a major category three hurricane, according to a Monday afternoon forecast from the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Idalia NHC Forecast Track (WLOX)

Tropical Weather Alerts for Idalia (WLOX)

Mississippi should be spared any direct or significant impact from Idalia. Meanwhile, Florida is bracing for life-threatening impacts. Parts of Florida could face up to 12 feet of storm surge as well as dangerous sustained winds of 120 miles per hour with higher gusts. There will also be a potential for parts of Florida to get hit with very heavy flooding rain amounts of four to ten inches.

Dangerous hurricane-force winds to hit Florida by Wednesday. This model shows sustained wind speeds of about 70 to 115 mph on parts of the Florida coast. There is zero direct/significant Idalia wind impact to Mississippi. (WLOX)

Futurecast shows a Florida landfall by Wednesday. Based on the NHC forecast cone of uncertainty, the center of the storm (eye & eyewall) could make landfall anywhere from near Tampa all the way up to near Apalachicola. There is no possibility of a Mississippi landfall with this forecast. (WLOX)

Very heavy to extreme rain amounts of four to ten inches will be possible along parts of Florida as Idalia hits them this week. There is no Idalia rain expected in Mississippi. But, a stalled front will bring rain chances to Mississippi this week. (WLOX)

Locally here in South Mississippi, we’ll be dealing with daily rain chances from a nearby stalled front on Monday and Tuesday. This front came down from Canada over the weekend and has stopped moving right next to us. This front helped to shove the heat dome away from us off to the west.

We’re welcoming these rain showers from the nearby front since they should give us a much-needed break from the extreme heat that has plagued us for much of the summer.

Continue to monitor the latest on Idalia in case of any changes.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.