FEMA reminding aid applicants to answer their phones

FEMA is asking homeowners and renters in Jackson and Jasper counties who applied for disaster...
FEMA is asking homeowners and renters in Jackson and Jasper counties who applied for disaster assistance to answer their phones- even if the call is from an unknown number.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - FEMA is asking homeowners and renters in Jackson and Jasper counties who applied for disaster assistance to answer their phones- even if the call is from an unknown number.

“FEMA knows that many people do not answer calls from unknown numbers, assuming they are sales calls. But after someone applies with FEMA, they will get at least one phone call from an unknown number,” a FEMA press release read. “Here’s why: After a person applies, a FEMA inspector will call them to schedule a home inspection. Also, FEMA may be calling with questions about their application.”

FEMA inspectors and FEMA assistance specialists will leave voicemail messages. Applicants should listen to those messages and follow the instructions. If an applicant questions if a call is legitimate, they can call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

FEMA says they know fraudsters are out there. If anyone who has not applied receives a call from someone claiming to be with FEMA, they should report that call to the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

Homeowners and renters affected by the June severe storms and tornadoes can apply for assistance for uninsured losses. They may be eligible for grants for basic home repairs and other disaster-related expenses. They can apply at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. FEMA assistance cannot cover all losses.

For the latest information on recovery, visit msema.org and fema.gov. On Twitter, follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4).

