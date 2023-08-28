Biloxi Police respond to reports of gunshots, find no crime scene

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents of one Biloxi neighborhood were left concerned after gunshots rang out Sunday night.

The Biloxi Police Department says around 8:04 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of Rodenburg Avenue, north of Irish Hill Drive, in reference to complaints of gunshots.

When they arrived on scene, officers checked the surrounding areas and didn’t locate anyone shooting or hear any active gunshots. They also didn’t find any evidence of a crime scene or locate any witnesses or victims.

BPD says officers continued to patrol the area throughout the night.

These reports follow a fatal shooting Saturday night, a very short distance from Sunday’s reported gunshots.

That shooting left 20-year-old Damari Daniels dead.

If you have any information about either of these incidents, you’re urged to contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. You can submit an anonymous tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.