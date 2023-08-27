WANTED: Picayune Police, PRC deputies spend hours searching for assault suspect

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Law enforcement officers are searching for a man they say shot someone multiple times Saturday night at a Picayune RV park.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at Sun Roamers RV Resort on MS Pines Blvd. The victim is in stable condition, but was seriously injured in the attack.

The suspect, Christian Zelaya, was initially thought to still be in the area. So Picayune Police officers and Pearl River County Sheriff’s deputies all spread out to bring him in. They even got air support from Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

The search went on for several hours, but officers weren’t able to find Zelaya, and it’s believed he left the area.

If you’ve seen Christian Zelaya or have any information that could help investigators, call Picayune Police Dispatch at 601-749-5482, the Picayune Police Tip Line at 601-916-9411 or MS Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.