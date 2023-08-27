WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

WANTED: Picayune Police, PRC deputies spend hours searching for assault suspect

Picayune Police are searching for Christian Zelaya. He's accused of shooting someone multiple...
Picayune Police are searching for Christian Zelaya. He's accused of shooting someone multiple times Saturday night at Sun Roamers RV Resort on MS Pines Blvd. in Picayune.(Picayune Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Law enforcement officers are searching for a man they say shot someone multiple times Saturday night at a Picayune RV park.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at Sun Roamers RV Resort on MS Pines Blvd. The victim is in stable condition, but was seriously injured in the attack.

The suspect, Christian Zelaya, was initially thought to still be in the area. So Picayune Police officers and Pearl River County Sheriff’s deputies all spread out to bring him in. They even got air support from Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

The search went on for several hours, but officers weren’t able to find Zelaya, and it’s believed he left the area.

If you’ve seen Christian Zelaya or have any information that could help investigators, call Picayune Police Dispatch at 601-749-5482, the Picayune Police Tip Line at 601-916-9411 or MS Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biloxi Police say one person died at the scene while another was so seriously injured they had...
Officials ID man killed in Biloxi from multiple gunshots
A Gulfport teen is dead and two others are charged with manslaughter after an overnight...
Gulfport Police ID 19-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Bayou View; Two teens charged
NHC Tropical Storm Idalia Track
First Alert: Tropical Storm Idalia forms in the Caribbean Sea
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Sixty-seven-year-old Leon Eugene Lambert, III, of Lucedale, surrendered to authorities. He’s...
Murder suspect surrenders after woman found dead in George County

Latest News

NHC Tropical Storm Idalia Track
First Alert: Tropical Storm Idalia forms in the Caribbean Sea
To mark its opening year, the Gulfport children’s museum decided to “party like it’s 1998″ with...
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center turns 25
Hundreds of shoppers searched the racks for formal dresses, shoes, and accessories all...
Biloxi-Ocean Springs Junior Auxiliary hosts Homecoming Closet sale
Mississippi is giving a tax break this weekend on all purchases of firearms, ammunition, and...
Mississippi’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday Weekend ends Sunday at midnight