Thousands attend Jurassic Quest Exhibit at Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday marked the last day for South Mississippians to check the largest touring dinosaur exhibit in the U.S. The three-day event known as Jurassic Quest stopped in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.

The popular exhibition, attended by thousands, featured interactive dinosaur rides, fossil digs, bounce houses, coloring stations, and more.

Many parents tell WLOX they enjoy bringing their children because the event not only provides an opportunity to explore and have fun but also educates them.

The self-guided experience also offers a chance for kids to learn at their own pace. We spoke with one who told us what he loves most about dinosaurs and what he will take away from hands-on activities.

“We don’t see them today,” says Courtney Hiln, participant. “When you discover new ones, it’s more interesting than an animal that you’ve already seen. I really liked the quests that we were doing. Just like how it’s like a scavenger hunt going around and running around trying to figure out what’s next.; It’s really fun.”

Sawyer Craig equally enjoyed his time participating in the stations, as he loves dinosaurs just as much.

“There really cool,” says Craig. “They’re reptiles, my favorite type of animal. They’re just awesome. It has been a wonderful experience!”

Next month, Jurassic Quest will stop in Rhode Island, Kentucky, Florida, and several other states. Here’s a link to the full list of locations and dates to purchase tickets.

