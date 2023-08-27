WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Thousands attend Jurassic Quest Exhibit at Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center

The popular exhibition, attended by thousands, featured interactive dinosaur rides, fossil digs, bounce houses, coloring stations, and more.
By Lauren Martinez
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday marked the last day for South Mississippians to check the largest touring dinosaur exhibit in the U.S. The three-day event known as Jurassic Quest stopped in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.

The popular exhibition, attended by thousands, featured interactive dinosaur rides, fossil digs, bounce houses, coloring stations, and more.

Many parents tell WLOX they enjoy bringing their children because the event not only provides an opportunity to explore and have fun but also educates them.

The self-guided experience also offers a chance for kids to learn at their own pace. We spoke with one who told us what he loves most about dinosaurs and what he will take away from hands-on activities.

“We don’t see them today,” says Courtney Hiln, participant. “When you discover new ones, it’s more interesting than an animal that you’ve already seen. I really liked the quests that we were doing. Just like how it’s like a scavenger hunt going around and running around trying to figure out what’s next.; It’s really fun.”

Sawyer Craig equally enjoyed his time participating in the stations, as he loves dinosaurs just as much.

“There really cool,” says Craig. “They’re reptiles, my favorite type of animal. They’re just awesome. It has been a wonderful experience!”

Next month, Jurassic Quest will stop in Rhode Island, Kentucky, Florida, and several other states. Here’s a link to the full list of locations and dates to purchase tickets.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biloxi Police say one person died at the scene while another was so seriously injured they had...
Officials ID man killed in Biloxi from multiple gunshots
A Gulfport teen is dead and two others are charged with manslaughter after an overnight...
Gulfport Police ID 19-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Bayou View; Two teens charged
Idalia expected to move into the Gulf Monday afternoon into Tuesday.
First Alert: Idalia expected to become category 2 hurricane on approach to Florida
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Sixty-seven-year-old Leon Eugene Lambert, III, of Lucedale, surrendered to authorities. He’s...
Murder suspect surrenders after woman found dead in George County

Latest News

According to officials, the fire is currently 40% contained and has burned approximately 100...
UPDATE: Firefighters working to put out woods fire in Stone County
Eric's First Alert Forecast Aug 27, 2023 5:30 p.m.
Record heat possible Monday, front to bring "cooler" temps and chance for rain, tracking Idalia
Local fire departments are on scene, as well as the Mississippi Forestry Commission.
Firefighters working to put out woods fire in Stone County
The popular exhibition, attended by thousands, featured interactive dinosaur rides, fossil...
Thousands attend Jurassic Quest Exhibit at Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center