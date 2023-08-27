WLOX Careers
Mississippi’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday Weekend ends Sunday at midnight

Mississippi is giving a tax break this weekend on all purchases of firearms, ammunition, and certain hunting supplies.(WTOK)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi is giving a tax break this weekend on all purchases of firearms, ammunition, and certain hunting supplies. It’s the Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday, and it starts Friday, August 25.

The Mississippi Department of Revenue outlines which items are eligible (and non-eligible) for tax savings. You can see the full list here: https://bit.ly/44lymBU

Unlike last month’s tax-free holiday targeting back to school shoppers, this one does not have a price limit on items. Any eligible item on the state’s list is tax-free, no matter the price.

One other difference is this tax-free period is one day longer, starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, and ending Sunday at midnight.

Retailers say the tax-free weekend can be a good time to do some early holiday shopping.

