Lynn Meadows Discovery Center turns 25

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Lynn Meadows Discovery Center celebrated its 25th anniversary with a huge fundraising celebration Saturday night.

To mark its opening year, the Gulfport children’s museum decided to “party like it’s 1998″ with a 90s themed party for adults. Patrons wore their best flashback outfits for a costume contest. Music consisted of plenty of throwback hits while silent auction tables filled a whole other room.

Executive Director Cindy Defrances said organizers were expecting more than 400 guests throughout the night.

“The community has always embraced us and we know that we are an asset to the community. We feel that we are. We provide so many things to the community, not only here at the museum, but with all of our outreach programs and the school programs that we have,” DeFrances said proudly. “We just feel like we’ve been an anchor to the community now for 25 years. And we plan on being an anchor in the community for the next 25, or 50, or 75 years.”

DeFrances said the funds raised at Boogie Night 23 will help support museum’s exhibits and programming, as well as its WINGS Performing Arts program.

By the way, the WINGS performers have a show coming up next month. “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” opens Sept. 22 and runs through Oct. 1. You can order tickets online at https://lmdc.org/wings-performances/

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.