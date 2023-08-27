First Alert: What you need to know about Tropical Depression Ten in the gulf

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Depression Ten (TD10) in the northwest Caribbean. TD10 is expected to meander around the Yucatan Peninsula through Sunday, then head north and strengthen into a hurricane. The next name on the list is Idalia (eee-DAL-yuh).

National Hurricane Center 10 p.m. Advisory for Tropical Depression 10. Aug 26, 2023 (NHC)

Model tracks for Tropical Depression 10 (Eric Jeansonne WLOX)

The good news for Mississippi’s Coast is that the current models suggest the worst impacts associated with this tropical system may spare Mississippi and instead target Florida. However, models can change as they update with new information each day. So, we want to keep watching the latest to make sure there aren’t any changes for our sake.

So far this hurricane season, South Mississippi has been mostly protected from any rain systems or tropical activity thanks to the expansive dome of hot high pressure nearby. But, the pattern looks to change a bit next week as the high backs off to the west with a stalling cool front approaching from the north. This would allow for an opening for tropical activity to make a run for the Gulf Coast region.

High-resolution model guidance shows a strengthening storm approaching Florida Tuesday evening. (Eric Jeansonne WLOX)

Upper-level ridge is expected to slide west as trough or "dip" in jet stream is expected to dig south towards the Gulf Coast. This could create a "weakness" between the high pressure ridge to the west and developing high pressure ridge off the east coast, carving a path for the tropical system. (Eric Jeansonne WLOX)

As the upper-level ridge slides west, a cold front could make it's way near the Gulf Coast early next week. (Eric Jeansonne WLOX)

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.