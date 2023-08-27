First Alert: What you need to know about Tropical Depression Ten in the gulf
Tropical Depression Ten is expected to become a Hurricane as it approaches Florida
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Depression Ten (TD10) in the northwest Caribbean. TD10 is expected to meander around the Yucatan Peninsula through Sunday, then head north and strengthen into a hurricane. The next name on the list is Idalia (eee-DAL-yuh).
The good news for Mississippi’s Coast is that the current models suggest the worst impacts associated with this tropical system may spare Mississippi and instead target Florida. However, models can change as they update with new information each day. So, we want to keep watching the latest to make sure there aren’t any changes for our sake.
So far this hurricane season, South Mississippi has been mostly protected from any rain systems or tropical activity thanks to the expansive dome of hot high pressure nearby. But, the pattern looks to change a bit next week as the high backs off to the west with a stalling cool front approaching from the north. This would allow for an opening for tropical activity to make a run for the Gulf Coast region.
