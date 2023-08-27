First Alert: Tropical Storm Idalia forms in the Caribbean Sea

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Storm Idalia in the Caribbean Sea near the Yucatan Peninsula. Previously, Idalia was Tropical Depression Ten. However, Hurricane Hunter aircraft found that it strengthened into a tropical storm Sunday morning. It is expected to move into the Gulf by Monday.

NHC Tropical Storm Idalia Track (WLOX)

NHC Tropical Storm Idalia Track (WLOX)

Spaghetti Plots for Tropical Storm Idalia (WLOX)

The good news for Mississippi’s Coast is that the current models suggest the worst impacts associated with this tropical system may spare Mississippi and instead target Florida. The most likely spot for landfall is near the Big Bend region of Florida. However, models can change as they update with new information each day. So, we want to keep watching the latest to make sure there aren’t any changes.

So far this hurricane season, South Mississippi has been mostly protected from any rain systems or tropical activity thanks to the expansive dome of hot high pressure nearby. But, the pattern looks to change a bit next week as the high backs off to the west with a stalling cool front approaching from the north. This would allow for an opening for tropical activity to make a run for the Gulf Coast region.

Futurecast of TD 10 (WLOX)

Upper-level ridge is expected to slide west as trough or "dip" in jet stream is expected to dig south towards the Gulf Coast. This could create a "weakness" between the high pressure ridge to the west and developing high pressure ridge off the east coast, carving a path for the tropical system. (Eric Jeansonne WLOX)

As the upper-level ridge slides west, a cold front could make it's way near the Gulf Coast early next week. (Eric Jeansonne WLOX)

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.