First Alert: Tropical Storm Idalia forms in the Caribbean Sea

Idalia is expected to become a hurricane as it approaches the Florida Gulf Coast
Tropical Storm Idalia forms in the Caribbean
By Eric Jeansonne, Wesley Williams, Carrie Duncan and Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Storm Idalia in the Caribbean Sea near the Yucatan Peninsula. Previously, Idalia was Tropical Depression Ten. However, Hurricane Hunter aircraft found that it strengthened into a tropical storm Sunday morning. It is expected to move into the Gulf by Monday.

NHC Tropical Storm Idalia Track
NHC Tropical Storm Idalia Track(WLOX)
NHC Tropical Storm Idalia Track
NHC Tropical Storm Idalia Track(WLOX)
Spaghetti Plots for Tropical Storm Idalia
Spaghetti Plots for Tropical Storm Idalia(WLOX)

The good news for Mississippi’s Coast is that the current models suggest the worst impacts associated with this tropical system may spare Mississippi and instead target Florida. The most likely spot for landfall is near the Big Bend region of Florida. However, models can change as they update with new information each day. So, we want to keep watching the latest to make sure there aren’t any changes.

So far this hurricane season, South Mississippi has been mostly protected from any rain systems or tropical activity thanks to the expansive dome of hot high pressure nearby. But, the pattern looks to change a bit next week as the high backs off to the west with a stalling cool front approaching from the north. This would allow for an opening for tropical activity to make a run for the Gulf Coast region.

Futurecast of TD 10
Futurecast of TD 10(WLOX)
Upper-level ridge is expected to slide west as trough or "dip" in jet stream is expected to dig...
Upper-level ridge is expected to slide west as trough or "dip" in jet stream is expected to dig south towards the Gulf Coast. This could create a "weakness" between the high pressure ridge to the west and developing high pressure ridge off the east coast, carving a path for the tropical system.(Eric Jeansonne WLOX)
As the upper-level ridge slides west, a cold front could make it's way near the Gulf Coast early next week.
As the upper-level ridge slides west, a cold front could make it's way near the Gulf Coast early next week.(Eric Jeansonne WLOX)

