First Alert: Tropical Storm Idalia forms in the Caribbean Sea
Idalia is expected to become a hurricane as it approaches the Florida Gulf Coast
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Storm Idalia in the Caribbean Sea near the Yucatan Peninsula. Previously, Idalia was Tropical Depression Ten. However, Hurricane Hunter aircraft found that it strengthened into a tropical storm Sunday morning. It is expected to move into the Gulf by Monday.
The good news for Mississippi’s Coast is that the current models suggest the worst impacts associated with this tropical system may spare Mississippi and instead target Florida. The most likely spot for landfall is near the Big Bend region of Florida. However, models can change as they update with new information each day. So, we want to keep watching the latest to make sure there aren’t any changes.
So far this hurricane season, South Mississippi has been mostly protected from any rain systems or tropical activity thanks to the expansive dome of hot high pressure nearby. But, the pattern looks to change a bit next week as the high backs off to the west with a stalling cool front approaching from the north. This would allow for an opening for tropical activity to make a run for the Gulf Coast region.
