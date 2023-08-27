Firefighters working to put out woods fire in Stone County

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, firefighters are responding to a woods fire near New Hope Road in Wiggins.

Local fire departments are on scene, as well as the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

Ash and smoke are visible for miles.

Officials advise avoiding this area so firefighters have the space they need to fight the flames.

