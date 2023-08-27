WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Diddy donates $1 million to Jackson State

Diddy donates $1 million to Jackson State
Diddy donates $1 million to Jackson State(Southwestern Athletic Conference)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - American rapper Diddy keeps his promise and donates $1,000,000 to Jackson State Athletics.

During the 2022 BET Awards, Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, announced on the show that he would donate to his alma mater, Howard University, and JSU.

During the Tigers’ football season opener against South Carolina State at the 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta, Diddy presented the check to Jackson State.

He is pictured alongside JSU Athletic Director and Vice President Ashley Robinson, acting president Dr. Elaine Hayes-Anthony, and the university’s mascot, Wavee Dave.

“If it wasn’t for HBCUs, I wouldn’t be here,” Diddy told ESPN. “Supporting HBCUs is not just my honor, but responsibility. What they’re doing at Jackson State needs to be commended.”

“We are extremely appreciative of the gift that Diddy has provided for Jackson State football,” head coach T.C. Taylor said. “For someone of the global magnitude of Sean Combs to believe in Jackson State is legendary. His investment will help the continued elevation of JSU Football to the next level of greatness. players. For them to see up close and personal on our sideline one of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs was significantly impactful for our program.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biloxi Police say one person died at the scene while another was so seriously injured they had...
Officials ID man killed in Biloxi from multiple gunshots
A Gulfport teen is dead and two others are charged with manslaughter after an overnight...
Gulfport Police ID 19-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Bayou View; Two teens charged
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Sixty-seven-year-old Leon Eugene Lambert, III, of Lucedale, surrendered to authorities. He’s...
Murder suspect surrenders after woman found dead in George County
High-resolution model guidance shows a strengthening storm approaching Florida Tuesday evening.
First Alert: What you need to know about Tropical Depression Ten in the gulf

Latest News

Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now...
Former Alabama basketball player will not face the death penalty if convicted
Jay Stanley, defense shines in last practice of the Southern Miss fall camp
Jay Stanley, defense shines in last practice of the Southern Miss fall camp
(AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
‘I’m home’: No. 1 football recruit in Mississippi commits to Ole Miss
DJ Stevens catches a pass in the 2022 Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central
DJ Stevens named to Black College Football Player of the Year watch list