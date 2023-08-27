WLOX Careers
College student shot, killed after trying to enter wrong SC home

By Tiffany Rigby and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police are investigating the fatal, off-campus shooting of a 20-year-old University of South Carolina student.

Investigators say the college student was fatally shot when he attempted to enter the wrong home in Columbia, South Carolina. The young man, originally from Connecticut, was identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Anthony Donofrio by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of a reported home burglary on South Holly Street. lt was upgraded to a shots fired call as police were driving to the scene, WIS reports.

When police arrived, they found Donofrio dead on the front porch with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Investigators determined Donofrio lived on South Holly Street and was shot while trying to enter the wrong home. The neighborhood where the shooting took place is adjacent to the college campus, according to the Associated Press.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police are working with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

