Biloxi-Ocean Springs Junior Auxiliary hosts Homecoming Closet sale

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs is helping girls get ready for the upcoming Homecoming celebrations.

Saturday, the organization hosted its annual Homecoming Closet sale with lots of sweet deals. Hundreds of shoppers searched the racks for formal dresses, shoes, and accessories all affordably priced at $15 or less.

Attendees could also enter to win free hair services, manicures, and gift certificates. So it’s not surprising that more than 200 people showed up for the event.

Crystal Tiblier and her daughter look forward to this sale every year.

“It’s been so great. It’s very organized and we’ve had a great time. We’ve come every year,” Tibler said. “It’s a really great opportunity for kids to come and get dresses at an affordable price. It’s for such a good cause. So, we come every year and we get a maximum of two, and we use them throughout the year. My daughter loves it and I love it. It’s such a great opportunity for her and I to spend time together.”

Organizers say by the end of the day, they sold 350 dresses.

The formal wear sale is held twice each year, so if you missed it this weekend you’ll have another opportunity before prom season. If you’re interested in donating to the closet, you can reach the Junior Auxillary by email at JABOS.Closet@gmail.com

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.