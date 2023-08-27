All-time hottest temperature observed at Gulfport-Biloxi International Saturday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - At the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, the official NOAA climate site for the Mississippi Coast, observed its all-time hottest temperature ever recorded. According to the National Weather Service office in New Orleans, the temperature soared to a preliminary reading of 107 degrees on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Daily high temperatures are considered preliminary until a final review from NOAA.

Before August 26, according to official National Weather Service weather records for Gulfport-Biloxi, the hottest temperature ever recorded since 1893 was 104 degrees. This was reached on three separate occasions. First, on August 23, 1924. Second, on August 5, 1947. Third, on August 30, 1951

The 107-degree temperature recorded on Saturday smashes the old record by 3 degrees.

Preliminary high temperatures for Saturday, August 26, 2023. (Eric Jeansonne WLOX)

2023 has had 7 100 degree days. The second most in a single year on record. (Eric Jeansonne WLOX)

This comes after Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport observed 20 days in a row of high temperatures of 95 degrees or hotter from July 27 through August 15. The most on record. The old record was 13, set back in 1980.

Gulfport-Biloxi has observed seven days of 100-degree temperatures or hotter so far this year. This is the second-highest on record for a single year. In most years, this only happens once or not at all. The most was 9 back in 1980.

The record-breaking triple-digit temperatures were widespread across South Mississippi. Moss Point also recorded its all-time hottest temperature ever on Saturday, at 106 degrees. While weather records only go back to 1997 at Trent Lott International Airport, the old record for the all-time hottest temperature was 103 degrees, set back in July 2019.

Also of note, WLOX-TV in Biloxi, a weather observer for the National Weather Service, recorded a high temperature of 104 degrees. This, compared to Biloxi records, ties the all-time hottest temperature of 104 degrees observed on August 29, 2005, and three other times on August 23, 1924; August 5, 1947; and August 30, 1951.

At around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, every reporting weather station in the six southern counties of South Mississippi reported air temperatures at or above 100 degrees.

A snapshot of air temperatures at 3:04 PM , Saturday August 26, 2023 shows all reporting sites with 100 degree temps or hotter. (Eric Jeansonne WLOX)

What made it so hot?

Since records began in 1893, the air temperature at Gulfport-Biloxi has only reached 100 degrees or hotter 95 times-including Saturday. Hitting 100 degrees or hotter is difficult south of I-10 due to the proximity to the Mississippi Sound, daily sea breeze, high dew points, and daily afternoon pop-up storms that keep average summertime high temperatures around 91 degrees.

The extreme heat has been a result of a persistent upper-level ridge of high pressure that has dominated the southern United States all summer. Sinking air associated with the high pressure compresses, warms, and keeps clouds, showers, and storms from forming. The result is oppressive heat.

What made the conditions for the Mississippi Coast unique on Saturday was the absence of a sea breeze and slightly lower dew points. The winds were predominantly from the north, keeping the slightly cooler air from the Mississippi Sound from penetrating inland like it typically does each summer afternoon. The slightly drier air also allowed temps to heat up more due to less moisture content.

Northerly winds helped reduce the cooling sea breeze from moving inland off the water that typically helps keep temperatures cooler along the coast. (Eric Jeansonne WLOX)

Dewpoints managed to drop into the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday afternoon. It is easier for air to heat up when the dew point temperatures are lower. (Eric Jeansonne WLOX)

Drought

This latest round of intense heat comes as parts of South Mississippi are experiencing an intensifying drought and dangerous fire conditions. Burn bans are in effect for all of South Mississippi until further notice. Gulfport-Biloxi is over 20 inches below normal in rainfall for the year.

Why is Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport the official climate site?

Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport is a ThreadEx site. According to the National Weather Service, “ThreadEx, which stands for Threaded Extremes, takes the maximum and minimum temperature, and the daily total precipitation recorded at National Weather Service Automated Surface Observing Stations (ASOS) and pieces it together with other historical data nearby to create a single, long-term set of daily weather information dating back well over a hundred years.

Weather observations at Gulfport-Biloxi began on October 1, 1998. Those observations are threaded with observations taken at the Gulfport Naval Center from June 30, 1956, to September 30, 1998. To provide a longer period of record, they are also threaded with observations from nearby Biloxi from June 1, 1893 to June 29, 1956.

While not an official climate site, WLOX is a participant in the National Weather Service Cooperative Observer Program. Observations taken at WLOX are threaded with Biloxi records that date back to 1893.

Trent Lott Airport in Moss Point is not considered an official climate site because it does not have the required 30 years or more of weather observations. However, with weather observations dating back to 1997, it is the most comprehensive set of weather observations in Jackson County and we often report these records to provide more context.

