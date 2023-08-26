WLOX Careers
Teen killed in Gulfport shooting that was likely accidental; Two others charged

A Gulfport teen is dead and two others are charged with manslaughter after an overnight...
A Gulfport teen is dead and two others are charged with manslaughter after an overnight shooting in the Bayou View neighborhood.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen is dead and two others are charged with manslaughter after an overnight shooting. It happened at the Wellington Place complex just east of Courthouse Road in Gulfport’s Bayou View neighborhood.

Gulfport police say this was very likely an accidental shooting with dire consequences.

“They were handling guns and discharged a firearm,” Gulfport Police spokesman Jason Ducre told WLOX News. “A bullet struck a 19-year-old and took her life.”

The two teens charged with manslaughter are both 15 years old. A judge set $1 million bonds for each of them.

