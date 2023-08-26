WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Officials ID man killed in Biloxi from multiple gunshots

Biloxi Police say one person died at the scene while another was so seriously injured they had...
Biloxi Police say one person died at the scene while another was so seriously injured they had to be taken to a hospital out of state for care.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi officials have now identified the man killed in an overnight shooting at an apartment complex on McDonnell Avenue.

Damari Daniels, 20, of Biloxi, died from multiple gunshots, according to the deputy coroner. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:28 a.m.

A WLOX viewer who lives in a neighborhood just east of the apartments share with us a video from his home security camera where you can clearly hear almost a dozen gunshots firing at 1:16 a.m. Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they found multiple people in need of medical attention. One person was injured so seriously they had to be taken to a hospital out of state for care.

Investigators are still working to develop leads, identify a suspect or suspects, and determine what lead to the shooting.

If you have any information that might help, you’re asked to call the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641, or email the Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us

You can also report a tip anonymously to Mississippi Crime Stoppers by calling 877-787-5898, or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

A few hours after the shooting, and unrelated to those events, firefighters were called to another apartment complex on McDonnell Ave. around 8:17 a.m. Biloxi Fire says a cigarette started a fire in the bedroom of a second floor apartment. One woman was treated for smoking inhalation, but not taken to the hospital. The apartment below sustained water damage.

The fire was put out quickly and damage was contained to only the bedroom of the one apartment. However, there’s smoke damage to that apartment as well as water damage to the apartment below. The Red Cross was called to help the three residents displaced by the fire.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waveland Police Officer Katie Cash had just graduated from the police academy on July 16.
Carriere woman indicted for crash that killed off-duty Waveland officer
Mississippi is giving a tax break this weekend on all purchases of firearms, ammunition, and...
Mississippi’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday Weekend starts Friday
A jury this week convicted David Thomas Jordan, 65, of second degree murder for a deadly attack...
Homeless man will serve 30 years in prison for Biloxi murder
Getting your prescriptions filled at a Winn Dixie pharmacy will no longer be an option by the...
Winn Dixie pharmacies are closing ahead of sale to Aldi
Wildfire approaching Louisiana home
Dramatic video shows massive wildfire approaching Louisiana home

Latest News

A Gulfport teen is dead and two others are charged with manslaughter after an overnight...
Gulfport Police ID 19-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Bayou View; Two teens charged
Sixty-seven-year-old Leon Eugene Lambert, III, of Lucedale, surrendered to authorities. He’s...
Murder suspect surrenders after woman found dead in George County
Invest 93L as of 8/26/23
First Alert: high chance for Gulf tropical depression or storm
Intense heat this weekend. Tropical development likely in the Gulf.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast