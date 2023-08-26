Intense heat this weekend. Tropical development possible in the Gulf.

Brace yourself for more intense heat and humidity this weekend! We’re going to heat up around 100-105 this afternoon, and the heat index could reach 110-115. Don’t count on much rain, but a few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out. Another Red Flag Warning will be in effect, so please avoid all outdoor burning!

Tonight will be warm and muggy with temperatures only dropping into the upper 70s. Sunday will be incredibly hot and humid again with highs near 100-105. The heat index will be around 110-115 again. While not everyone will see rain, we’ll have a slightly better chance for hit or miss storms in the afternoon and evening.

Thankfully, rain chances will be much higher on Monday, and scattered showers and storms will be likely. Some of these storms could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Before we get any rain, we’ll heat up into the upper 90s. It’s going to be “cooler” on Tuesday with highs dropping into the low 90s. A few more hit or miss storms will be possible.

We’re also closely watching for tropical development in the Gulf over the next few days. An area of low pressure (Invest 93L) is currently near the Yucatan. This system is expected to move northward into the Gulf by Monday, and strengthen by Tuesday or Wednesday. For now, forecast models keep this system east of us, and it’s looking more likely that landfall will happen somewhere on the west coast of Florida. We’ll continue to watch for changes.

