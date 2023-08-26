WLOX Careers
Eagle Scout restores flag pole at D’Iberville football stadium

The teen raised thousands to fix the structure.
The teen raised thousands to fix the structure.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - An Eagle Scout making a big contribution to Warrior Stadium.

Landon Garrett completed his scout project of replacing the flag pole on the football field.

A presentation highlighted the teens efforts.

Garrett raised nearly $3,000 in funds for the pole and had generous donations for material as well.

The project also replaced the concrete slab for the color guard during the Presentation of Colours.

“It took a lot of money and lot of volunteer hours. We had multiple construction, Herby Construction volunteered a lot of their time people and resources to help us get the flag up. It gives you a sense of pride knowing you completed something that big and it helps the community out and it’s patriotism,” said Landon Garrett.

Garrett plans to continue helping around his community.

