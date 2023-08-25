WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Winn Dixie pharmacies are closing ahead of sale to Aldi

Getting your prescriptions filled at a Winn Dixie pharmacy will no longer be an option by the...
Getting your prescriptions filled at a Winn Dixie pharmacy will no longer be an option by the end of the year. That's because Aldi's deal to buy Southeastern Grocers stores did not include the pharmacy business.(Source: Winn-Dixie)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Getting your prescriptions filled at a Winn Dixie pharmacy will no longer be an option by the end of the year. That’s because Aldi’s deal to buy Southeastern Grocers stores did not include the pharmacy business.

“Prior to the closing of the proposed merger agreements recently announced, Southeastern Grocers has entered into agreements to transfer prescription files to certain CVS Pharmacies and Walgreens,” said Meredith Hurley, Senior Director of Communications & Community Southeastern Grocers Inc.

Hurley said Winn Dixie pharmacy customers will be given plenty of notice before their prescriptions are transferred. They anticipate all pharmacy files will be transferred by the end of 2023.

“We are working closely with CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens to ensure that our customers’ prescriptions are handled carefully and confidentially and that there won’t be any delay in service.”

Southeastern Grocers will continue to operate Winn Dixie supermarkets until the sale to Aldi closes in 2024. But the pharmacies will close before then, by the end of 2023.

The move shouldn’t come as a surprise since Aldi operates much smaller stores without pharmacies, bakeries, or delis.

Hurley added that some Winn Dixie pharmacy employees could find work at CVS or Walgreens.

“While we can’t speak for them, they have both shared that they know the quality of our team, and they have expressed a desire to interview our talented and passionate pharmacy associates,” Hurley said.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-25-2023 Friday AM Tropics Update
First Alert: high chance for Gulf tropical depression or storm
Thomas Genin explains this massive project he's calling Blind Tiger Beach.
South Mississippi developer aims to create hot spot at Henderson Point
Work is now underway on a bike, tram and pedestrian bridge linking the Mississippi Aquarium,...
Mississippi Aquarium cuts ribbon on new indoor exhibit
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Mississippi is giving a tax break this weekend on all purchases of firearms, ammunition, and...
Mississippi’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday Weekend starts Friday

Latest News

This National Waffle Day, many South Mississippi residents celebrated by stopping by Rockin...
Rockin Chicken and Waffles holds ribbon-cutting on National Waffle Day
If you're going to see Guns & Roses at the Coast Coliseum, be sure to bring a credit or debit...
Coast Coliseum going cashless, raising parking price to $10+
On today's 'In Their Shoes,' Jaimee Dorris introduces us to a woman who says she has the best...
In Their Shoes: Newborn photography takes patience, softness
The Harrison County location, situated just off the Menge Avenue Exit 24, will be the first...
Buc-ee’s set to break ground on new Harrison Co. travel center in September